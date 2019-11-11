Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pregnant? Ask Fans After She Turns Up At Ambani's Pre-wedding Party

The latest outing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ended up grabbing many eyeballs. Last night, the who's who of B-town were spotted at business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's niece, Nayantara Kothari's pre-wedding bash in Mumbai. Many celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen in attendance. Among all, it's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture that is making the most noise!

After coming across the Guru actress's picture, fans left comments like 'Is she pregnant again?'

Check out their reactions and Aishwarya's picture below.

Aishwarya & Abhishek At The Ambani Bash Sporting a hot red suit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous. She was accompanied by her hubby, Abhishek Bachchan. Here's how netizens reacted to her picture.. @fa.tou651: "She is pregnant🤰." @kiranskupcakes: "Is she pregnant?" @oopsbollywood69: "Y she looks pregnant." @naz_ellahi: "She's pregnant ???? ❤️" @shobnam8309: "Aish I think pregnant 👍." @amrittaroshan: "She is pregnant?" Shah Rukh Khan In The House Looking all dapper, Shah Rukh Khan struck a pose for the media as he arrived at the lavish event. On the work front, rumours are rife that he will soon kick-start the prep work of his next project. Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput The power-couple of B-town, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked all gorgeous as they arrived together for the pre-wedding party. Anil Kapoor Among others, Anil Kapoor was also seen in attendance. The actor, who was spotted with wife Sunita Kapoor, was all smiles for the camera. Coming back to Aishwarya's picture, what do you think? Do you nod along with the netizens or feel it's just the camera angle? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Social media posts are unedited.)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Love For Her Nephew Is Too Cute To Be Missed As She Celebrates His Birthday