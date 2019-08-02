Is Akshay Kumar WORRIED About 'Bachchan Pandey' Clashing With Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'?

Akshay Kumar Is Unperturbed About Both Films Releasing On The Same Day

The superstar told Mumbai Mirror, "We have 52 Fridays in a year and even fewer holiday weekends. We make over 200 Hindi films a year while Hollywood releases 40 more and then there's the South industry and other regional cinema. So, we should be happy if we have two big releases in a week."

The Actor Is Not New To Box-Office Clashes

He further said, "This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, (Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho) till one bowed out." Last year, his film 'Gold' locked horns with John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Akshay Kumar Isn't Surprised With Box-Office Clashes

At the trailer launch of Mission Mangal, the actor said that "there is no element of surprise' in multiple films clashing at the box office. "We should not blame anybody or blame each other and just go along with it," he had further added.

Coming To Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'

The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Aamir's leading lady in the film. Buzz is that the movie will feature the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots as an important plot point.