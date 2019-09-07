Is Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Malik Hinting At Divorce With This Cryptic Post? Read More

Avantika Shares A Post About 'Walking Away'

She shared some lines penned by Morghan Harper Nichols which read, "Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you're giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you."

Is She Hinting At Her Troubled Marriage With Imran?

The post further read, "It's never an easy decision to make, and it's never easy to accept that you might be walking down a path that will involve risk and new unknowns, but there are times in life where walking away is the best thing to do for your health, and who you are becoming. Even if it means people will change their opinions of you...opinions of you that are not even rooted in truth. You may still need to walk away, trusting that there is so much ahead of you."

Meanwhile, Imran Had Earlier Reacted Strongly To Rumours

"How can you ask such a question at an event like this?", the actor told reporters at an event when quizzed about separation reports.

Avantika's Mother Had Confirmed Unrest In Her Marriage

Vandana Malik was quoted as saying by in.com, "We all read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the couple), which will be sorted anyway."