English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Malik Hinting At Divorce With This Cryptic Post? Read More

    By
    |

    Sometime back, Imran Khan's personal life hit headlines when reports surfaced about trouble brewing in his marriage with Avantika Malik. Later, reports of their separation did the rounds when Avantika dropped 'Khan' from her surname on Instagram and reportedly also moved out to her parents' place, with her daughter.

    Meanwhile, Avantika recently shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram post which left the netizens wondering if the couple is heading towards a split.

    Avantika Shares A Post About 'Walking Away'

    Avantika Shares A Post About 'Walking Away'

    She shared some lines penned by Morghan Harper Nichols which read, "Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you're giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you."

    Is She Hinting At Her Troubled Marriage With Imran?

    Is She Hinting At Her Troubled Marriage With Imran?

    The post further read, "It's never an easy decision to make, and it's never easy to accept that you might be walking down a path that will involve risk and new unknowns, but there are times in life where walking away is the best thing to do for your health, and who you are becoming. Even if it means people will change their opinions of you...opinions of you that are not even rooted in truth. You may still need to walk away, trusting that there is so much ahead of you."

    Meanwhile, Imran Had Earlier Reacted Strongly To Rumours

    Meanwhile, Imran Had Earlier Reacted Strongly To Rumours

    "How can you ask such a question at an event like this?", the actor told reporters at an event when quizzed about separation reports.

    Avantika's Mother Had Confirmed Unrest In Her Marriage

    Avantika's Mother Had Confirmed Unrest In Her Marriage

    Vandana Malik was quoted as saying by in.com, "We all read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the couple), which will be sorted anyway."

    Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in 2011. The couple has a five-year old daughter, Imara.

    Imran Khan: Bollywood A-listers Directly Ask A Woman To Sleep With Them, If Not They Get Rejected

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about: imran khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue