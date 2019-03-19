Is Katrina Kaif Really Responsible For Vicky Kaushal’s Break-Up With Harleen Sethi? HERE’S THE TRUTH

Vicky-Harleen’s Relationship Hits The Rocks

An insider told BollywoodLife, "It is true that the couple's relationship is going through a rough patch. They are working on some issues. However, it is not over between them."

Katrina Is NOT The Reason!

"Vicky and Harleen have kept their personal life private so far and are amused by these stories of Katrina Kaif driving a wedge between them. Yes, there are problems but that's part and parcel of every relationship."

How Vicky-Katrina’s Affair Rumours Started?

It all started when a recent award function, Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina and Katrina Kaif expressed her desire to work with him in future!

Here’s How Vicky Had Reacted

When Vicky was recently asked about Katrina's wish to collaborate with him, he told a leading daily, "I was surprised that she knows about my existence. But the love that is coming my way is great."