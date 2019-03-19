English
    Is Katrina Kaif Really Responsible For Vicky Kaushal’s Break-Up With Harleen Sethi? HERE’S THE TRUTH

    Vicky Kaushal has done some amazing work in films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Raazi but he rose to fame post his work in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. His character 'Kamli' became everyone's favourite and every friend started relating to him! Then, this year, URI: The Surgical Strike happened and Vicky became a 'star' overnight. At the same time, his alleged relation with Harleen Sethi came into the limelight and from past few days, rumours are rife that the duo has broken up and Katrina Kaif is to be blamed! But is it really true?

    Vicky-Harleen’s Relationship Hits The Rocks

    An insider told BollywoodLife, "It is true that the couple's relationship is going through a rough patch. They are working on some issues. However, it is not over between them."

    Katrina Is NOT The Reason!

    "Vicky and Harleen have kept their personal life private so far and are amused by these stories of Katrina Kaif driving a wedge between them. Yes, there are problems but that's part and parcel of every relationship."

    How Vicky-Katrina’s Affair Rumours Started?

    It all started when a recent award function, Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina and Katrina Kaif expressed her desire to work with him in future!

    Here’s How Vicky Had Reacted

    When Vicky was recently asked about Katrina's wish to collaborate with him, he told a leading daily, "I was surprised that she knows about my existence. But the love that is coming my way is great."

    On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The film also casts Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

    Hush hush also suggest that Vicky has been approached for the biopic of Rakesh Sharma, which was rejected by Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
