Is Priyanka Chopra Pregnant? Fans Say She’s Sporting A Baby Bump!

Priyanka Chopra, who got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in December, 2018 is allegedly pregnant. According to Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra is in her first trimester. She recently appeared at a runway show and after seeing her pictures, fans can't stop commenting that she's sporting a baby bump. Have a look at the picture..

Interestingly, recently, while gracing the premiere of Isn't It Romantic, Priyanka was asked about gracing motherhood and she had said, "We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much. We're both very driven, we love our work, we're married to our work, and we're both very supportive of each other's work. So I'm sure it will happen in an organic way."

When Nick was asked about the same, he had said, "Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We're in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time."

We wonder if PeeCee really is pregnant or it's just a faux pas!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.