Is Saif Ali Khan Jealous Of Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's Success? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say

Saif Says He Has Never Measured Life In Terms Of Success

The actor told Rajeev Masand, "No, no, no. I mean I think we're far too realistic for that kind of thing. One understands that but no, we aren't as chauvinist...you know things change, things go up and down and things happen. At one point in time, somebody is more successful than the other and the other time, both people are having a great time. But I have never measured life in those terms."

The Actor Further Added...

"In fact, the success of my life has got nothing to do with box office. It's to do precisely with what's happening at home."

'It Never Really Feels Like A Competition'

Saif told the journalist, "I imagine there might be pressure if you are not working and if you are not contributing and if you kind of just, you know, lazing around, being jobless. I mean that would be I can imagine, a little embarrassing and a little irritating to the partner as well. But any good thing if you're doing better than me...I mean I do live with such a glamorous and successful movie star and it never, never...maybe it's her greatness as a person that it never really feels like a competition, which of course it isn't." (sic)

Saif Ali Khan Has Never Competed With Wife Kareena Kapoor

"And maybe I can say that she is a bit younger so.... (laughs) I don't know whatever games we play to feel better. But yeah, I don't compete or feel bad about that, ever," said the 'Omkara' actor.