Is Sanjay Dutt Okay? Fans Express Concern About His Health On Neetu Kapoor's Pic With Him & Rishi

After completing his cancer treatment in New York, Rishi Kapoor is back on his feet and has been catching up with his close friends in the city. Recently, Sanjay Dutt dropped by to visit him and Neetu Kapoor at their residence in Mumbai.

Later, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share glimpses from the fun-filled get-together and captioned the snap, "Feels great when friends come over to just say how much they love you, how much they missed you."

While fans were happy to see the trio in a frame, there was a section of netizens who appeared concerned about Sanjay Dutt's health. What prompted such concern is that in one of the pictures shared by Neetu, Dutt has his eyes closed.

A netizen wrote, "What happened to Sanju baba?" "But Sanju sir looks very weak... Is he okay?" read another comment. Another user posted, "Sanju looks so old."

Talking about films, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical film 'Panipat' where he essays the role of the main antagonist, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Earlier, while sharing his character poster from the film, the actor had tweeted, "It was a wonderful experience to play such a strong & fierce character in #Panipat. See you all in the cinemas on 6th Dec."

Speaking about casting Sanjay Dutt in the film, director Ashutosh Gowariker had earlier shared, "I don't look at success and failure through a magnifying glass because my previous film has also not been so successful. I feel that's success because I made the film that I wanted to achieve and for me getting that from an idea to the final screen defines success."

