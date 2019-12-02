    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Is Sanjay Dutt Okay? Fans Express Concern About His Health On Neetu Kapoor's Pic With Him & Rishi

      By
      |

      After completing his cancer treatment in New York, Rishi Kapoor is back on his feet and has been catching up with his close friends in the city. Recently, Sanjay Dutt dropped by to visit him and Neetu Kapoor at their residence in Mumbai.

      sanjay-rishi

      Later, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share glimpses from the fun-filled get-together and captioned the snap, "Feels great when friends come over to just say how much they love you, how much they missed you."

      While fans were happy to see the trio in a frame, there was a section of netizens who appeared concerned about Sanjay Dutt's health. What prompted such concern is that in one of the pictures shared by Neetu, Dutt has his eyes closed.

      A netizen wrote, "What happened to Sanju baba?" "But Sanju sir looks very weak... Is he okay?" read another comment. Another user posted, "Sanju looks so old."

      Talking about films, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical film 'Panipat' where he essays the role of the main antagonist, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Earlier, while sharing his character poster from the film, the actor had tweeted, "It was a wonderful experience to play such a strong & fierce character in #Panipat. See you all in the cinemas on 6th Dec."

      Speaking about casting Sanjay Dutt in the film, director Ashutosh Gowariker had earlier shared, "I don't look at success and failure through a magnifying glass because my previous film has also not been so successful. I feel that's success because I made the film that I wanted to achieve and for me getting that from an idea to the final screen defines success."

      Panipat: Ex-Afghan Ambassador To India Tells Sanjay Dutt To Keep Indo-Afghan Ties In Mind

      Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi To Reunite For A Film & No, It's Not Munna Bhai Sequel; Read Details!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue