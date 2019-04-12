Who Said Shahrukh Khan Is ARROGANT To His Fans? A Fan FLIRTED With Him & His Reaction Will Win You!
Shahrukh Khan is often portrayed as an 'arrogant' actor but those, who have met the Superstar have always had something sweet to say about him. A few hours ago, a fan named Sana Saeed, shared her experience of meeting Shahrukh Khan and her tweets will win you over. It all happened when a filmmaker Michael Segalov tweeted, "what's the most surreal encounter you've had with someone famous? been thinking about this all day... mine was looking up while riding a bucking bronco in Liverpool last year and seeing Hugh Grant looking at me, who then stuck his tongue out and then just shrugged." [sic]
A Twitterati Named Sana Saeed Shared Her Meet With SRK
"On assignment, I met and spoke with @iamsrk who I think recognized me from my twitter love, touched my shoulder & said "how've you been?". Or maybe that's just his charm. I couldn't believe I was face to face with an icon I have known my whole life. & His humility was unmatched." [sic]
She Shared A Pic With Him As Well
Needless to say, Shahrukh Khan is one gentleman and any person, who will meet him, will be in awe of his charismatic presence!
'SRK Is So Soft Spoken'
"I genuinely cannot express how insanely humble SRK was - he has a heavy presence that reverberates in a room - but he so soft spoken, charming and kind. He takes time to personally acknowledge *you* too." [sic]
How Adorbs Is That!
The Twitterati also shared that she flirted with him as well and wrote, "I also flirted with him and made him blush ITS ON CAMERA and it's my greatest moment nbd." [sic]
SRK Is Love!
Going by her experience of meeting SRK, all we can say that he hasn't only redefined the meaning of love and romance on screen but he himself is LOVE!