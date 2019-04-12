English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Who Said Shahrukh Khan Is ARROGANT To His Fans? A Fan FLIRTED With Him & His Reaction Will Win You!

    By
    |

    Shahrukh Khan is often portrayed as an 'arrogant' actor but those, who have met the Superstar have always had something sweet to say about him. A few hours ago, a fan named Sana Saeed, shared her experience of meeting Shahrukh Khan and her tweets will win you over. It all happened when a filmmaker Michael Segalov tweeted, "what's the most surreal encounter you've had with someone famous? been thinking about this all day... mine was looking up while riding a bucking bronco in Liverpool last year and seeing Hugh Grant looking at me, who then stuck his tongue out and then just shrugged." [sic]

    A Twitterati Named Sana Saeed Shared Her Meet With SRK

    "On assignment, I met and spoke with @iamsrk who I think recognized me from my twitter love, touched my shoulder & said "how've you been?". Or maybe that's just his charm. I couldn't believe I was face to face with an icon I have known my whole life. & His humility was unmatched." [sic]

    She Shared A Pic With Him As Well

    Needless to say, Shahrukh Khan is one gentleman and any person, who will meet him, will be in awe of his charismatic presence!

    'SRK Is So Soft Spoken'

    "I genuinely cannot express how insanely humble SRK was - he has a heavy presence that reverberates in a room - but he so soft spoken, charming and kind. He takes time to personally acknowledge *you* too." [sic]

    How Adorbs Is That!

    The Twitterati also shared that she flirted with him as well and wrote, "I also flirted with him and made him blush ITS ON CAMERA and it's my greatest moment nbd." [sic]

    SRK Is Love!

    Going by her experience of meeting SRK, all we can say that he hasn't only redefined the meaning of love and romance on screen but he himself is LOVE!

    Read more about: shahrukh khan
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue