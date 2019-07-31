Is Virat Kohli AGGRESSIVE In Real Life? Wife Anushka Sharma Has A Surprising Reply!

Anushka Reveals Why She & Virat Opted For A Low-key Wedding

"We wanted to keep it genuine. We didn't want it to be adulterated and touched by anything, which would remind us that we're celebrities. We were with our parents and our siblings, who've sacrificed so much for us, our closest friends, who've supported us through our worst. If we'd allowed it to become public in any way, we would be reminded of our public standing. We didn't want that."

This Sounds So Perfect

"We just wanted to be like two people in love. We never counted for who we were publicly when we fell in love. Our beings fell in love. We wanted to feel that purity at our wedding. That's why we kept it so close to our hearts and kept it away from anything, which would make us think about anything other than us and the people who were part of this. It was surreal."

This Is How Anushka Feels After Getting Married To Virat

"I'm married to my best friend. I'm married to my confidant. I'm married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely. Then the world doesn't exist. So for him and me, when we're together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people. Even when we were dating each other, it was the same thing. I feel extremely happy because he's my family."

Does The Actress Recommend Marriage To Others?

To this, she added, "Yes. But you have to find the right person and you have to marry for the right reasons. You should marry because you feel right about the person. You should marry because the person fills you up. Marriage should never be a compromise or a settlement. You have to understand that it's a commitment. It's a promise. And you only promise something that holds value. So you need to find someone, who understands that value and its sanctity."

She further said, "For me, relationships have to be pure. I've few friends but they're special. I want authenticity, realness. I can't tolerate things, which are frail."

Anushka Makes A Surprising Revelation About Virat

"He's one of the calmest persons I've met. Off the field, he's so relaxed. You can ask my friends, my team. He's like that on field only because he's so passionate. He's not aggressive in real life. That's only his demeanour on the field. He's the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I'm like, ‘Wow! You're so chill.'"

The Balancing Act

"We had the most conventional sort of time in January, February and March this year, where I took off to be with him. We were seeing each other every day. Otherwise, we didn't know what it was like. We've been together for almost six years. And it's always been about matching schedules and flights. During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 or 22 days together. And these 22 days mind you, were not ‘free' days. Either I'd be in a meeting or he was going for practice or a match. When he'd drop in to see me on the set, I'd be busy shooting. We were hardly together in Mumbai. In fact, the staff at home gets so happy whenever they see us together at home."

She further said, "It's a balancing act and we're doing it well. We prioritise our lives well. When you have work and your relationship to take care for, a lot of the other things just tend to fall off. It simplifies your life."