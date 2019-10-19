    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Isha Koppikar On Staying Relevant: 'I Will Never Be Out Of Sight Because I Am Hot & Talented'

      One of the main concerns for actors is to stay relevant and visible. This was more strongly felt earlier, when the business of movies was driven by superstardom in Bollywood. However, things are slowly evolving in the industry, with content and quality taking priority.

      Actress Isha Koppikar, who has been under the radar for some time now, feels she is in a good space. She says that she doesn't feel pressurized to be prominent, and is grateful for the shift to content driven movies which is happening.

      Isha Koppikar Opens Up On Being Out Of Sight In Movies

      Talking to Hindustan Times, Isha opened up about being how her lifestyle has evolved in tandem with her career. "I will never be out of sight or out of mind, because I am too hot. As I am ageing, I am looking better. I won't be out of mind, as I am a talented actor. There's a lot for every talented person out there. I always had a great lifestyle. In 20s, you do different kind of cinema, in 30s and 40s too. I don't really care, it doesn't complicate my life. I am very content wherever I am," she said.

      She admitted that she made creative compromises in the beginning of her career, because of what was being prioritized in the industry. She said, "I was very bad when I started. I made a lot of creative compromises, because in the beginning, when I started working, it was all about how much money one has to make. But now, I am happy in my space. God has given me everything." Isha made her debut with the 2000 movie, Fiza. She hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2011, after films such as Shabri and Hello Darling.

      "Now it's only about what kind of stuff is helping me in my personal growth, and is creative. Web is giving me that. Projects there are shot beautifully, budgets are great, they are shot faster!"she concluded.

