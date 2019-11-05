Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Battling Casting Couch In Bollywood

According to media reports, actor Isha Koppikar opened up on her experience with casting couch in Bollywood. She said that when she was just 15-16 years old, she had to endure a situation where an actor made moves on her. Isha even added that she never ended up working with that particular actor.

According to Pinkvilla, the actor was also inappropriately touched by 'top secretaries'. She was quoted as saying, "Some top secretaries have inappropriately touched me. I started self defence because of that."

She also recalled one particular incident and added, "Yes, I have been propositioned. One producer told me, 'This film is happening. Call up this actor, you need to be in the good books of actors. So I called him. He's told me his full timetable. He's an early morning person and he goes to the gym at this time. He asked me to meet him in between his dubbing and something he was doing. He asked me who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, 'Don't come with anybody'. I was not 15 or 16 then. I knew what was happening. So I told him, 'I am not free tomorrow, I'll let you know'. I immediately called up the producer and told him that he should cast me for my talent. But then, I can't be forced into doing all these things for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of people. When a woman says no, they can't take it. And temporarily, you're written off. I never ended up working with that actor."

The actor entered Bollywood after establishing herself in Kollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood. Isha's debut Bollywood movie was Fiza, in which she shared screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan. She is known for her outstanding performances in films such as Don and Kya Kool Hain Hum.