    Isha Sharvani Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Fake Call Centre Employees; 3 Held

    By
    |

    According to media reports, three men were arrested after they duped Bollywood actor Isha Sharvani of Rs 3 lakh by pretending to be Australian Tax Officers. In a statement, the Delhi Police's PRO mentioned that their arrest was a significant breakthrough by the Cyber Crime Unit.

    Bollywood Actor Isha Sharvani Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Fake Call Centre Employees; 3 Held

    The statement read, "In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has arrested three men who had duped a renowned NRI female actor/performer, Ms. Isha Sharvani, who now lives in Perth, Australia, pretending to be from Australian Tax Office. She was induced to transfer AUD 5,700 (around Rs 3 lakh) via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer."

    The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Anyesh Roy, said in a statement that the accused have been identified as Bhanuj Berry (24), Puneet Chadha (34) and Rishabh Khanna (23).

    "The caller told her that there were some violations in her tax returns and the Australian government had issued a warrant for her arrest. The caller took the details of her tax accountant, including the phone number," Roy said.

    She received another call during which the accused claimed that he was at her accountant's office. The caller even went on to say that there was an error with the tax filed by her.

    "The accused persons intimidated the victim into transferring money to them through Western Union [3,500 AUD] and RIA Money Transfer [2,500 AUD]. They stayed with her on the call for more than three hours until the transaction was over," Roy said. He also mentioned that Isha approached the police after realising that she was duped.

    Apparently, the accused, along with their team, were operating from a fake call centre in Vikaspuri. Puneet Chadha is an MBA graduate while Berry has a B.Com degree from the School of Open Learning and Khanna is a final-year BBA student, the police reportedly said.

    Read more about: isha sharvani
