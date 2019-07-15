Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday To Team Up For Ali Abbas Zafar's Rom-com? Read Details
After helming films like 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat', Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to venture into production. And guess what, the latest reports suggest that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will team up for the first film which is touted to be a rom-com under his banner. This is the first time, Ishaan and Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with each other.
Curious to know more details about this film? Then scroll down to read all about it.
Ali Abbas Zafar Was Keen To Cast Youngsters In His Rom-com
A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Since the Maximum City-centric film is a fresh take on the romantic genre and revolves around young people, Ali was keen to cast actors who are a big draw with youngsters."
Here's Why He Cast Ishaan & Ananya
"Both Ishaan and Ananya have impressed with their first films but have not worked together so it's a new jodi as well," the source further revealed.
This Is The Reason Why Ali Decided To Go Ahead With A Rom-com
"But he feels this is the best subject and genre for him to turn producer. Being a writer himself, he has been involved throughout the scripting process," further added the source.
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
Ali Abbas Zafar's last directorial was Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'. Speaking about Ananya, the actress will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake which also stars Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film directed by Mudassir Aziz, will hit the big screen on December 6, 2019.
