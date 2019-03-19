Ishaan Khatter Clicked At A Popular Restaurant; Sunny Leone Snapped At A Dubbing Studio

Ishaan Headed Out For Lunch

Ishaan Khatter was spotted post lunch at a popular restaurant in Mumbai city on Tuesday afternoon. He looked cool in a black t-shirt which he teamed with red shorts and a pair of black sneakers. He accessorized with a grey beanie and a cool pair of sunglasses. Ishaan is a young and talented actor who debuted opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film Dhadak, and later acted in the critically acclaimed movie Beyond The Clouds.

Sunny Leone Was Spotted At A Dubbing Studio

Sunny Leone was in an intense work mode when she was snapped at a dubbing studio on Tuesday. Sunny looked very cute in a pin stripped shirt which she teamed with a navy blue sweater vest and a pair of navy blue sweatpants. She wore white sneakers to complete her outfit and smiled a dazzling smile for the cameras.

Malaika Arora After A Salon Session

Malaika Arora looked very chic when she was snapped post a salon session today. She was wearing a dark green, tiered one shoulder dress with a pair of white sneakers. Her hair was up in a ponytail and she wore a snazzy pair of sunglasses.

The Adorable Inaaya Khemu Snapped At Her Playschool

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's darling daughter, Inaaya Khemu was snapped at her playschool on Tuesday afternoon. Inaaya looked very adorable in a stripped white top with beige colored tights and a cute pair of kiddie shoes.

Janhvi Kapoor Hits The Gym

Janhvi Kapoor was heading in for a work out session when she got papped on Tuesday afternoon. Janhvi was wearing a white tank top with grey shorts and a pair of black sandals. She smiled for the cameras before going in to the gym.