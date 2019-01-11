Ishaan Khatter’s EPIC Reply To Being Schooled On Road Safety During A Bicycle Ride

Ishaan Khatter Snapped Riding Bike With Headphones On

It is something everyone knows that the Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter is a fitness freak. His regular posts on social media depicting intense workout sessions are testament to that. On Friday afternoon, Ishaan was snapped going for a bicycle ride around the city in Mumbai. Ishaan had his headphones on while on the bike. For this, he was heavily schooled by netizens for ignoring road safety.

Ishaan Gets Schooled On Road Safety

A celebrity photographer posted a photo of Ishaan on his bike with headphones on and captioned it, "If the headphones are not used for music and only calls then it is recommended and fine. But never listen to music on the road even when you are walking. Life is at stake when you are listening to loud music and you cannot hear the cars behind. Music can only be heard while jogging in a garden or a park where there are no moving cars."

His Epic Reply To That

To this, Ishaan immediately had an epic response. He replied, "Thanks for looking out. It was a phone call, yes. Also not very safe for your photographers to chase and click pictures while on a motorbike." His reply was hailed as ‘savage' by many of his fans.

Ishaan Zips Past Shutterbugs

On the carefree bike ride, Ishaan wore a sporty-cool look. He was wearing a black tee, grey shorts and black sneakers. He also sported a pair of cool sunglasses and a grey beanie. Ishaan will be making his Koffee debut on the talk show Koffee With Karan 6 this Sunday. In a sneak peak of the episode, he can be seen responding to dating rumors with Janhvi Kapoor.