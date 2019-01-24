English
    Ishaan Khatter Tells Why He Has Been Absent From Social Media Lately

    Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter has been missing from action on social media for a while and now we know why. It is because Ishaan has been suffering from chicken pox! However, he is now in recovery, and Ishaan took to his social media once again to give his fans an update on his health.

    Ishaan Khatter Explains Social Media Absence

    Ishaan took to his Instagram to announce that he has been absent from social media for a while because he had chicken pox but was now recovering from it. He wrote "For all those asking, sorry I've been away guys...been recovering from chicken pox." We hope Ishaan is up and about on social media soon!

    A couple of weeks ago, Ishaan was trolled on social media because he was snapped by the paparazzi riding his bicycle with headphones on, disregarding road safety. But his epic response to it shut up trollers.

    Ishaan was recently hitting the news for his debut appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor. Their warm brotherly camaraderie, occasionally taking jabs at each other, was much talked about after the show aired.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 2:02 [IST]
