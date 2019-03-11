Ishaan Khatter To Star In Freedom Fighter 'Birsa Munda' Biopic?

Ishaan Khatter impresed the audiences with his stellar performance in Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor and reports are doing the rounds that the actor has been offered to star in freedom fighter Bisra Munda's biopic. After the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, which was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, the biopic genre is in trend at the moment and the filmmakers have joined the bandwagon.

A source opened up to DNA by saying, "Ishaan heard the narration and liked it. He has verbally given his nod to the film. The team is currently working out all the modalities."

During the British Raj, Birsa Munda was a religious hero from the Munda tribe, who spearheaded the Millenarian movement and arose the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. He died at a very young age of 25. The source further added, "He died at the age of 25, so the makers wanted a young hero who could look convincing."

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kabali director PA Ranjith will direct the upcoming Bisra Mumda biopic. "He had directed Kaala with Rajinikanth last year and has been toying with the idea of making a film on Birsa Munda for some time. Once Ishaan gives his go ahead, the movie is expected to go on floors in the next few weeks," the source summed it up.

