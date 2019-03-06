Ishaan Khatter’s Vibe Is Full Of Swag When Spotted At A Café; Arjun Kapoor Looks Cool At The Airport

Ishaan Khatter Gives Out Swag Vibes

Ishaan Khatter got papped on Wednesday afternoon when he was coming out of a café in Mumbai. The Dhadak star was giving out swag vibes when he was clicked, wearing a light grey hooded jacket, black shorts, and a pair of black sneakers. Ishaan is up and about again after he couldn't step out of his house for a few weeks because he was suffering from Chicken Pox.

Arjun Kapoor's Uber Cool Airport Look

Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He looked cool while wearing a black t-shirt over which he wore a camouflage zip up hoodie, dark wash denims, and a pair of black sneakers. He accessorized with a hat and sunglasses. Arjun has three movies lined up for 2019. He will be seen in Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, India's Most Wanted, and Panipat.

Disha & Aditya Snapped At Mukesh Chhabra's Office

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office on Wednesday. Disha was wearing a black Adidas crop top with black joggers and a pair of black sneakers, whereas Aditya was wearing a graphic t-shirt with light wash denims, and black flip flops. Are the two being cast together in a movie? Guess we will just have to wait to find out!

Sanya Malhotra Looks Pretty In A Floral Top

Sanya Malhotra was snapped at a popular club in Juhu on Wednesday evening. She looked very pretty in a floral tie front crop top teamed with high waist mom jeans, and a pair of white sneakers. Earlier in the afternoon, Sanya turned into a photographer at the India Gate in order to promote her upcoming film Photograph. She will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie which is set to release on March 15th.