ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 Named After Prabhas’s ‘Baahubali’; Actor Expresses Gratitude With This Post!

It is a well-known fact that Prabhas has a humongous fan base, not just across the nation but worldwide as well. The acclaim that the superstar has received ever since his magnum opus 'Baahubali' took over the nation like a storm, is unparalleled.

In a recent proud development for the entire nation, India's space scientists have a narrow one-minute window for their second attempt at launching moon mission Chandrayaan 2 today and the instrument of action has been named after Prabhas's character, 'Baahubali'.

The success of Chandrayaan 2 mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.

An elated Prabhas took to his social media and shared, "Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. 🙌🏻 More Power to India 🇮🇳." (-sic)

Check out his post here.

The actor's popularity has seen no boundaries after the orbit-breaking blockbuster 'Baahubali' franchise's success garnered international acclaim as well. The actor who dedicated five years to the shoot of Baahubali was showered with multiple offers during the shoot of the film, however, Prabhas chose to focus only on the magnum opus. The Superstar also received as many as 6,000 marriage proposals after Baahubali making him one of the most eligible bachelors of the nation.

Baahubali broke all records and Prabhas became a sensation with the character that reflected strength and monumental triumph over all obstacles, which totally justifies how ISRO found resonance with the title.

The actor will be next seen in the big-budget film 'Saaho' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2019, and his next movie is under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is 'Amour', where he is paired alongside Pooja Hegde.