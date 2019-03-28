It's A Blessing When Salman Khan Is Around, Says Notebook Composer Vishal Mishra

It's A Blessing To Have Salman Khan Around, Says Vishal Mishra

"He is one of the key factors in everything. It is a blessing to have him around. He has so much experience. Having him around is a blessing. He never interferes in what you are doing. He is very clear about what he wants and what he says turns out to be right," said composer Vishal Mishra to Bollywoodlife.

The Songs Were Good Because Of Salman Khan

"The song turned out to be much better because of him. This is his level of clarity. Salman Sir listens to all kinds of music, which is why he is who he is. That was it," he said.

Working Solo Brought Out The Best In Me!

"I feel the responsibility of having to create the entire music score for a film takes out the best in you. I must thank Ashwini Varde and Murad Khetani for giving me this chance. Working solo brings out the best in you."

Notebook Storyline

Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl is a love story based in Kashmir and showcases the beauty of the land on the silver screen. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar.