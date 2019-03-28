It's A Blessing When Salman Khan Is Around, Says Notebook Composer Vishal Mishra
Salman Khan's productional Notebook is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2019 and the one thing that caught people's atention is the song Bumroo and Nai Lagda. The credit goes to Vishal Mishra, who composed these two lovely tracks and also got the opportunity to record the song Main Taare with Salman Khan himself. The composer opened up by saying that it was a blessing to have Salman Khan aroud and was amazed with his knowledge and experience.
It's A Blessing To Have Salman Khan Around, Says Vishal Mishra
"He is one of the key factors in everything. It is a blessing to have him around. He has so much experience. Having him around is a blessing. He never interferes in what you are doing. He is very clear about what he wants and what he says turns out to be right," said composer Vishal Mishra to Bollywoodlife.
The Songs Were Good Because Of Salman Khan
"The song turned out to be much better because of him. This is his level of clarity. Salman Sir listens to all kinds of music, which is why he is who he is. That was it," he said.
Working Solo Brought Out The Best In Me!
"I feel the responsibility of having to create the entire music score for a film takes out the best in you. I must thank Ashwini Varde and Murad Khetani for giving me this chance. Working solo brings out the best in you."
Notebook Storyline
Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl is a love story based in Kashmir and showcases the beauty of the land on the silver screen. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar.
Most Read: 5 Most Ridiculously Expensive Things That Shahrukh Khan Owns!