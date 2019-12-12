Iulia Vantur Says Her Bollywood Debut ‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ Hasn’t Been Scrapped

It’s been a while since Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur’s Bollywood debut 'Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ was announced. There have been a number of rumours in the media claiming that the project, after having hit several roadblocks had been shelved.

But Iulia has now stated that the project hasn’t been scrapped and is very much on. The actress, at the screening of a short film, told the media, “The project is still on. It will happen. Right now, Prem Soni is preparing for another movie. He is working on it and immediately after that we will start shooting for the film.”

'Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ was announced a year ago. But the makers had to halt the project after the casting director associated with the film, Vicky Sidana was accused of sexual misconduct charges. This was accompanied by one of the producers on the film, Prerna Arora being booked by the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing in a fraud case worth Rs 3.16 crore.

Speaking about the movie 'Sepia’ and its director, Iulia stated, “I believed in him (Archit Kumar) from the first time he sent me his first script. Actually, I wanted to be in that film. I feel he is so talented and creative, and he has worked in big production houses. He knows well how to do his job. I am happy and excited that his film is finally releasing.”

At the event, she was asked what she felt were the key factors for a successful relationship. Iulia Vantur has long been rumoured to be seeing superstar Salman Khan. She said, “You need a lot of tolerance in love, because we all are so different and we come from different backgrounds. I am not talking just about love as a romantic relationship but about every kind of relationship.”