    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Iulia Vantur Says Her Bollywood Debut ‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ Hasn’t Been Scrapped

      By
      |

      It’s been a while since Romanian actor-singer Iulia Vantur’s Bollywood debut 'Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ was announced. There have been a number of rumours in the media claiming that the project, after having hit several roadblocks had been shelved.

      But Iulia has now stated that the project hasn’t been scrapped and is very much on. The actress, at the screening of a short film, told the media, “The project is still on. It will happen. Right now, Prem Soni is preparing for another movie. He is working on it and immediately after that we will start shooting for the film.”

      Iulia Vantur

      'Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ was announced a year ago. But the makers had to halt the project after the casting director associated with the film, Vicky Sidana was accused of sexual misconduct charges. This was accompanied by one of the producers on the film, Prerna Arora being booked by the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing in a fraud case worth Rs 3.16 crore.

      Speaking about the movie 'Sepia’ and its director, Iulia stated, “I believed in him (Archit Kumar) from the first time he sent me his first script. Actually, I wanted to be in that film. I feel he is so talented and creative, and he has worked in big production houses. He knows well how to do his job. I am happy and excited that his film is finally releasing.”

      At the event, she was asked what she felt were the key factors for a successful relationship. Iulia Vantur has long been rumoured to be seeing superstar Salman Khan. She said, “You need a lot of tolerance in love, because we all are so different and we come from different backgrounds. I am not talking just about love as a romantic relationship but about every kind of relationship.”

      Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue