    J Om Prakash's Funeral: Hrithik Roshan Bids Adieu To His Grandpa; Big B, Dharmendra Pay Respects

    By
    |

    This morning, Bollywood woke up to the sad news of the demise of one of Indian cinema's noted filmmaker, J Om Prakash, maternal grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan. If reports are to be believed, he passed away at 8 am from age-related illnesses at the age of 92.

    The news was shared by actor Deepak Parishar who tweeted, "My dearest uncle "Mr J Om Prakash"passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji "Mr Mohan Kumar "in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti !" (sic).

    The funeral was held at Pawan Hans Vile Parle, Mumbai, at 12:30 pm. It was attended by celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra amongst others. Check out the pictures here.

    It's A Huge Blow To Hrithik

    The actor was known to be quite close to his grandfather. A source, close to Hrithik, told Mid-day, "Duggu is very close to his naana (but calls him deda) and always picked up stuff for him whenever he's travelling abroad."

    A Heartbreaking Day For The Roshans

    J Om Prakash's son-in-law Rakesh Roshan bids adieu to the late filmmaker.

    Amitabh Bachchan Was One Of The First Celebs To Arrive To Offer His Condolences

    The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood even tweeted, "T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul ..

    🙏."

    The Funeral Was Also Attended By Dharmendra

    The veteran actor too rushed in to pay his last respects to J Om Prakash at his residence.

    Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather & Noted Filmmaker J Om Prakash Passes Away!

