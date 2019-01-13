English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    'Jab We Met' Actor Kishore Pradhan Passes Away At The Age Of 86!

    By
    |

    Here's some heartbreaking news pouring in! Veteran actor Kishore Pradhan who is known for his roles in Hindi films like Lage Raho Munnabhai and Jab We Met, passed away on Friday at the age of 86. His dialogue, 'keli ladki khuli hui tijori ki tarah hoti hain' with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Jab We Met' had become quite popular when the film released.

    kpl

    It was Marathi writer and poet, Mr Chandrashekhar Gokhale who first break this sad news through his Facebook page where he wrote-

    Reportedly, the actor wasn't keeping well since a long time. His co-star from the Marathi film, Subodh Bhave was quoted as saying by IANS, "We worked together in Subh Lagna Savdhaan, but after the film's release, I couldn't keep in touch with Kishore Kaka, as he was not keeping well, and I was out shooting for my film. He was keeping unwell. I don't know the exact reason of his death yet. His family is grieving and busy with preparations for his funeral."

    Kishore began his acting career when he was studying at Morris College in Nagpur and later on,he even started his own theatre group called Natraj. The veteran actor was a known figure in Marathi cinema where he worked in films like Lalbaug Parel, Me Shivaji Raje Bhonsle Boltoy.

    We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family!

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue