'Jab We Met' Actor Kishore Pradhan Passes Away At The Age Of 86!

Here's some heartbreaking news pouring in! Veteran actor Kishore Pradhan who is known for his roles in Hindi films like Lage Raho Munnabhai and Jab We Met, passed away on Friday at the age of 86. His dialogue, 'keli ladki khuli hui tijori ki tarah hoti hain' with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Jab We Met' had become quite popular when the film released.

It was Marathi writer and poet, Mr Chandrashekhar Gokhale who first break this sad news through his Facebook page where he wrote-

Reportedly, the actor wasn't keeping well since a long time. His co-star from the Marathi film, Subodh Bhave was quoted as saying by IANS, "We worked together in Subh Lagna Savdhaan, but after the film's release, I couldn't keep in touch with Kishore Kaka, as he was not keeping well, and I was out shooting for my film. He was keeping unwell. I don't know the exact reason of his death yet. His family is grieving and busy with preparations for his funeral."

Kishore began his acting career when he was studying at Morris College in Nagpur and later on,he even started his own theatre group called Natraj. The veteran actor was a known figure in Marathi cinema where he worked in films like Lalbaug Parel, Me Shivaji Raje Bhonsle Boltoy.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family!