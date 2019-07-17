Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra's Character Is Based On This Man From Bihar?

Real To Reel?

Sources reveal that Siddharth Malhotra's character preparation for Jabariya Jodi included references and meetings with the head of the groom-kidnapping business, Surender Yadav.

This Sounds Risky!

Speculations are rife that while preparing for his role in the upcoming entertainment ‘Jabariya Jodi', Siddharth had been introduced to the leader of the pack of men who are in the groom-kidnapping business in Bihar, the concept on which the film is based.

All Hard Work

Jabariya Jodi is inspired from true events and the characters in the film had to be done with exact precision, for which Siddharth had to observe the lifestyle and the mannerisms of men who are actually in the business of kidnapping men, and selling them to the families of the bride.

According to the sources, Sid met many people from Bihar who are in the business of kidnapping grooms.

Sidharth's Reaction To The Positive Response To 'Jabariya Jodi' Trailer

The actor was earlier quoted as saying, "So far, I'm very very excited and happy with the response to the trailer, to the film, to the character to Abhay Singh, to the lehza. For me, it was completely new and people haven't seen me in this zone and in this avatar.

"When I get a positive response as an actor; this is something I have worked really hard for. I have prepped and build this character from scratch. Definitely, there's a sense of validation that I am getting, I am hoping the best for the film. I wish that on 2nd of August people come and fall in love with this love story."