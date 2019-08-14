Jabariya Jodi’s Sidharth Malhotra On Whether Failure Affects Him: It Adds Fire To My Belly

Sidharth Malhotra started out with a bang when he made his debut with Student Of The Year in 2012. But in the recent past, luck has not been very kind to him as Sidharth's movies have not done so well among audiences. With the release of another film which is failing at the box office, Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth answered whether failure affects him. Find out what he said.

It has been five days since Jabariya Jodi hit the screens, and its box office collections are not looking very good. During a recent interaction with IANS, Sidharth opened up about how he deals with failures. He said, "Rome was not built in one day, It takes time to create something great. Similarly, one should not analyse an actor's growth by one particular film. I know there were films that did not do well and I would be lying if I say failure does not affect me. It affects me, but I know how to deal with it. I maintain a positive outlook."

Adding that he gets fired up by his failures, he said, "Criticism and failure motivate me and add fire to my belly. These things push me to try something new and different every time. Sometimes, thing go in your favour, at other times they do not. It does not mean you should stop putting in your best. It's part of the journey. There are so many superstars in our country who are still working. Even they must have gone through hard times. It's a matter of working hard."

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh, and it also stars Parineeti Chopra. Sidharth is now busy shooting for another movie, Shershah, in which he will essay the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the Kargil War in 1999. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

