    Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra Reveals How He Prepped For His Role Of Abhay Singh!

    With the release of Jabariya Jodi approaching faster with each day passing and the audience's excitement at its peak, the facts that the makers are revealing are even more interesting! Sidharth Malhotra's never-seen-before avatar of a Patna boy in Jabariya Jodi has received a lot of positive reactions from fans and you would be shocked to see who has inspired his character!

    For the first time, the actor will be playing such a character in a film where he would be playing a 'Bahubali' in the upcoming movie. The actor plays Abhay Singh, who helms a gang that is involved in groom kidnapping, a practice prevalent in North India.

    jj

    Interestingly, not many know that Sidharth's character of Abhay Singh has drawn references from the real-life Bahubalis of Bihar. Sidharth's appearance, the way he dresses and his body language, everything reflects desi swag and the audience is surely excited to see him in a never-seen-before avatar.

    References were drawn from the popular Bahubalis of Bihar to get the nuances of the character right, which the makers have captured in Sidharth's character.

    A mix and match of different people's characteristics were incorporated into Abhay Singh, a role that Sidharth has played with panache.

    Sidharth shares, "There was no particular reference. I was shown videos and pictures of a few popular Bahubalis from Bihar. My character, Abhay Singh, is an amalgamation of them. I have incorporated someone's style, someone's body language, someone's talking style and then added my own perspective to it."

    He further adds, "Our director had an image of Abhay Singh in mind. He visualised me in a particular way and I just improvised it further with my view."

    Jabariya Jodi is an entertaining, quirky film that also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

    Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

    SIDHARTH MALHOTRA News

    Read more about: sidharth malhotra jabariya jodi
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
