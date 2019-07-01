Jabariya Jodi Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra- Parineeti Chopra's 'War Of Love' Is A Laugh Riot!

Five years after 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are reuniting on the big screen for debutante director Prashant Singh's 'Jabariya Jodi'. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the quirky comedy is based on the unique concept of Pakadwah Shaadi and groom kidnapping prevalent in the heartland India.

The makers have dropped the official trailer of the film and it promises some madcap fun in 'desi style'. Sidharth Malhotra plays Abhay Singh, a rustic, street-smart guy who abducts dowry-hungry grooms and forces them to marry without any money exchanging hands.

Things take a funny turn when he has a fall-out with his lady love Babli Yadav (Parineeti Chopra) over political ambitions and the latter ends up abducting him instead for 'pakad vivaah'. The rest of the film revolves around how these two gutsy lovers challenge each other head-on to win the war of love!

Check out the trailer here.

While we have seen Parineeti playing desi characters in the past, it's Sidharth Malhotra who drops a pleasant surprise with his transformation as a local goon. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Javed Jaffery.

Earlier while speaking about his role in the film, Sidharth shared, "I think I haven't played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it's a different world and different role. We are really excited for the film."

Interestingly, it was Sidharth, who came up with the title of Jabariya Jodi. Talking about it, he earlier revealed in an interview with DNA, "Oddly it was while doing workshops for learning the Patna slang that I got the title. They use a lot of slangs and stretch their words like 'badhiya hai bhaiyya'. Jabariya is not a word, it's a slang. Jabar cheez means fantastic and jabariya can mean jabar as well as forceful. I just felt it's fun and interesting enough to put it in a title."

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Jabariya Jodi is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

