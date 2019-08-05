Jackie Shroff Hailed As 'Marathi Leonardo DiCaprio' After His Talk On Planting Trees Goes VIRAL!

Trust Jackie Shroff to always do things in his 'bindass' way. Recently, the actor along with actor Kajol and her mother actor Tanuja, took part in tree plantation drive in Mumbai. While there are many pictures doing the rounds from the event, one particular video featuring Jackie has caught the netizen's attention.

In the video, Shroff Sr. is seen schooling everyone about planting trees to save nature. Twitterati couldn't stop themselves from laughing and one user even hailed him as 'Marathi Leonardo DiCaprio'. Check out the tweet here.

Found our very own Marathi Leo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/9iB0OjUPrw — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 4, 2019

"Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke. Wahi hone wala hai; apun ko apne bachche ke bachche ka sochne ka hai. Apun ka dada kabar mein hai. Baaki bhi toh aayenge apne pilley; apna Tiger baba ka bhi chota Tiger aayega; aap logon ka aayega. Sab Tiger ghar mein hai... Toh samjha karo bhidu, unke liye apne ko chhodne ka jhaand paan, khana sahi, paani sahi, hawa sahi.. baaki logon ke dimaag mein zeher waise hi kam ho jayega... That's what I am saying. Mere ko bolne ko nahin aata...,' the actor is seen saying in his trademark style.

Meanwhile, the netizens had a hearty laugh over Jackie's colorful language and even applauded him for the message.

Tiger ka chota tiger 😂😂😂 — shakib (@Shzam871) August 4, 2019

He's so typically Mumbaiyaa. Bindaas, Unpretentious and packs in a lot of punch.

That's why I even love him more. — Prakash Rai (@praksrai) August 4, 2019

I guess that helps him to connect with people with ease. He must have practiced it well. 😍 — Patriotic Hindu🚩🇮🇳 (@ta_in_making) August 5, 2019

Love his swag.... "Bheedu"... — Pranjal Hazarika (@PranjalKH) August 5, 2019

Plain and simple... Straight from the heart.. Just Right.. Just enough Thank you @bindasbhidu — HIRAMEHTA💃 (@HIRAMEHTA3) August 5, 2019

