    Jackie Shroff Is Happy That Tiger Shroff Has Found A Girlfriend; Is He Hinting At Disha Patani?

    Although Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are yet to open up about their relationship in public, the lovebirds have never shied away from making public appearances together. Tiger and Disha are often papped together on cozy dinner dates and their pictures prove that they are deeply in love.

    Meanwhile in a recent interview, Tiger's father Jackie Shroff opened up about his son's relationship status.

    Did Jackie Drop A Hint About Tiger-Disha's Relationship?

    While speaking with Bombay Times about how he deals with his son's relationship, the 'RAW' actor said, "I don't deal with it. Main khaali dheel de deta hoon. Tiger has spent 25 years of his life without a girlfriend. Abhi ek hai to usko rehne do na... he's found a girlfriend and I am very happy about it."

    'Tiger Will Never Cross The Line Of Decency'

    He further added, "Lekin usko ek tichki diya hai maine. He understands the meaning of life, and how it's led within a social framework. He knows that he can never cross that line of decency and he never does."

    Jackie Appreciates His Son; Says He Has Given Me A Lot

    "It's all his doing. Ayesha (wife) and my mother raised him well. He remembers everything his granny taught him. Today, I feel proud to walk into a room and be called Tiger ka baap. He keeps my batteries charged and going. My boy has given me a lot."

    When Tiger Reacted To His Dating Rumours With Disha

    "Well, we are seen together at restaurants for dinner and for coffee. She is a dear friend and we do go out together. Beyond that, let people speculate. Some amount of speculation is good."

    On The Other Hand, Disha Had This To Say

    "I have no friends in Bollywood, except the Shroffs. The entire family is very helpful, Tiger is no exception. I am happy to have them as my friend," the actress had opened up in an interview.

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
