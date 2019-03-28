English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jacqueline Fernandez Become Brand Ambassador Of Colorbar; Shilpa Shetty Spotted In The City

    By
    |

    Jacqueline Fernandez was made the brand ambassador of Colorbar make up brand on Thursday. She looked like sunshine in a yellow outfit at the event. Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her son Viaan Raj Kundra in the city on Thursday afternoon. Twinkle Khanna was snapped after an indulgent salon session. Geeta Basra was with her cute daughter at the airport when the paps spotted her. Check out the pictures of these celebrities!

    Jacqueline Becomes The Global Ambassador Of Colorbar Make Up

    Jacqueline Fernandez became the first global brand ambassador to the make up brand Colorbar on Thursday afternoon. Jacqueline looked like the sunshine dressed in a yellow ensemble. She was wearing a yellow pant suit and had the boss lady mode on. On the work front for Jacqueline, she will next be seen in the film Drive, which is a Hindi remake of an American movie with the same name.

    Shilpa Shetty Spotted With Her Son Viaan

    Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan Raj Kundra were spotted in the city on Thursday afternoon. Shilpa looked cool in an all black outfit. She was wearing a black tank top with black tights, teamed with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with a red hand bag and a cool pair of sunglasses. Viaan, on the other hand, wore a red t-shirt and black denims with a pair of black sneakers.

    Twinkle Khanna After A Salon Session

    Twinkle Khanna decided to indulge in a salon session on Thursday and she was snapped post that. She looked pretty in an off shoulder black top paired with dark green trousers and a pair of ballet shoes. She accessorized with a yellow hand bag and a pair of yellow tinted sunglasses.

    Geeta Basra At The Airport

    Actress Geeta Basra was snapped in the Mumbai airport with her adorable daughter Hinaya Heer. Geeta was dressed for summer in a white pinstriped jumpsuit along with which she wore a pair of white sneakers and cool sunglasses. Her daughter Hinaya looked adorable matching with mummy in a cute white frock.

    MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut On Her Principles Against Nepotism; Would Want My Children To Find Their Way

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 21:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue