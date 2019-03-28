Jacqueline Fernandez Become Brand Ambassador Of Colorbar; Shilpa Shetty Spotted In The City
Jacqueline Fernandez was made the brand ambassador of Colorbar make up brand on Thursday. She looked like sunshine in a yellow outfit at the event. Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her son Viaan Raj Kundra in the city on Thursday afternoon. Twinkle Khanna was snapped after an indulgent salon session. Geeta Basra was with her cute daughter at the airport when the paps spotted her. Check out the pictures of these celebrities!
Jacqueline Becomes The Global Ambassador Of Colorbar Make Up
Jacqueline Fernandez became the first global brand ambassador to the make up brand Colorbar on Thursday afternoon. Jacqueline looked like the sunshine dressed in a yellow ensemble. She was wearing a yellow pant suit and had the boss lady mode on. On the work front for Jacqueline, she will next be seen in the film Drive, which is a Hindi remake of an American movie with the same name.
Shilpa Shetty Spotted With Her Son Viaan
Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan Raj Kundra were spotted in the city on Thursday afternoon. Shilpa looked cool in an all black outfit. She was wearing a black tank top with black tights, teamed with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with a red hand bag and a cool pair of sunglasses. Viaan, on the other hand, wore a red t-shirt and black denims with a pair of black sneakers.
Twinkle Khanna After A Salon Session
Twinkle Khanna decided to indulge in a salon session on Thursday and she was snapped post that. She looked pretty in an off shoulder black top paired with dark green trousers and a pair of ballet shoes. She accessorized with a yellow hand bag and a pair of yellow tinted sunglasses.
Geeta Basra At The Airport
Actress Geeta Basra was snapped in the Mumbai airport with her adorable daughter Hinaya Heer. Geeta was dressed for summer in a white pinstriped jumpsuit along with which she wore a pair of white sneakers and cool sunglasses. Her daughter Hinaya looked adorable matching with mummy in a cute white frock.
