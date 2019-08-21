Jacqueline Fernandez Demanded This WHOPPING Amount For 'Saaho' Bad Boy Song?

These days, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film, 'Saaho'. With few days remaining for the action-thriller to hit the big screens, the makers have been dropping surprises one after the other.

Recently, they released a special song featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez titled, 'Bad Boy'. It presented the 'Baahubali' actor in a never-seen before avatar, matching steps with none other than the sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez.

The peppy number filled with the lead pair's killer dance moves is already a hit with the masses. Meanwhile, a recent media report stated that Jacqueline has charged a hefty sum of Rs 2 crore to share the screen space with the handsome hunk. Now, that's quite a whopping amount, isn't it?

Earlier in an official statement, the leggy lass mentioned, "We went into this song completely blindfolded, and yet, it's turned out very well. It's the first time that I worked with a team down South, and I was amazed that they work at such a fast pace. They're so professional and well-prepared. Prabhas rehearsed all his moves with me on the set till he had nailed it."

Speaking about films, the actress will be next seen in Netflix's 'Mrs Serial Killer' which is helmed by Shirish Kunder. She is also a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' and Salman Khan's 'Kick 2'.

Coming back to 'Saaho', the Sujeeth directorial stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi. The movie is slated to release on August 30, 2019.

'Saaho' Song Bad Boy: Prabhas & Jacqueline Fernandez's HOT Chemistry Will Leave You Asking For More!