English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jacqueline Fernandez Demanded This WHOPPING Amount For 'Saaho' Bad Boy Song?

    By
    |

    These days, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film, 'Saaho'. With few days remaining for the action-thriller to hit the big screens, the makers have been dropping surprises one after the other.

    Recently, they released a special song featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez titled, 'Bad Boy'. It presented the 'Baahubali' actor in a never-seen before avatar, matching steps with none other than the sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez.

    saaho

    The peppy number filled with the lead pair's killer dance moves is already a hit with the masses. Meanwhile, a recent media report stated that Jacqueline has charged a hefty sum of Rs 2 crore to share the screen space with the handsome hunk. Now, that's quite a whopping amount, isn't it?

    Earlier in an official statement, the leggy lass mentioned, "We went into this song completely blindfolded, and yet, it's turned out very well. It's the first time that I worked with a team down South, and I was amazed that they work at such a fast pace. They're so professional and well-prepared. Prabhas rehearsed all his moves with me on the set till he had nailed it."

    Speaking about films, the actress will be next seen in Netflix's 'Mrs Serial Killer' which is helmed by Shirish Kunder. She is also a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' and Salman Khan's 'Kick 2'.

    Coming back to 'Saaho', the Sujeeth directorial stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi. The movie is slated to release on August 30, 2019.

    'Saaho' Song Bad Boy: Prabhas & Jacqueline Fernandez's HOT Chemistry Will Leave You Asking For More!

    More PRABHAS News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue