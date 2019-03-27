English
    Jacqueline Fernandez' Doppelganger Amanda Cerny Arrives In Mumbai, Jacky Puts Out Feelers To Meet!

    We were all floored by watching the doppelganger's of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra previously but Jacqueline Fernandez' doppelganger Amanda Cerny will blow your mind. The American actress landed in Mumbai a few hours ago to attend a YouTube event and just a few hours before her touchdown in India, Jacqueline Fernandez sent out a feeler on Instagram by posting, ''@amandacerny I think it's about time you came visited me in Mumbai!'' For which Amanda replied, ''Funny you mentioned it!''

    Jacqueline Fernandez Doppelganger Amanda Cerny

    Amanda Cerny looks more or less the same as our Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and we'e glad that the duo are all set to meet today in Mumbai.

    Same To Same

    From their hairstyle to face cut and stunning body, Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny look same to same in every aspect.

    Fitness Freaks

    While we all know that Jacqueline Fernandez is a fitness freak, even her doppelganger Amanda Cerny is equally passionate about fitness too. The duo works out at the gym every single day as well.

    Sisters From Another Mother

    Without a doubt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny are sisters from another mother and it would be delightful to see the two on the silver screen at some point in the future.

    Simply Can't Wait!

    Now that Jacqueline Fernandez has invited Amanda Cerny to meet up in Mumbai, we simply can't wait for the duo to catch up and spend some quality time together.

    Read more about: jacqueline fernandez
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
