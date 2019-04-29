Jacqueline Fernandez Is Careful With Her Choice Of Brands!

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has more than 11 brands in her kitty is very selective when she chooses a brand for endorsement. We hear that the actress has specific conditions which she checks before green-lighting a brand endorsement.

Jacqueline believes in animal rights and environmental conservation and therefore, makes sure she picks up brands which pass the litmus test of her beliefs. In fact, most of her brands including, 'The Body Shop', 'Huda' and 'Colorbar' are all against animal testing.

The actress is so tenacious that she even checks all the certificates pertaining to animal testing of brands before endorsing them.

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez never gives a miss to workout and most of the Instagram posts are a proof of it. The actress keeps on treating her fans with insights to her routine, on a regular basis through social media interactions.

With several brand endorsement to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as one of the most bankable actress in addition to being the commercial front runner. Banking upon her social media fandom, brands are constantly attempting to make her the face of their lines and products.

The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2. Initially, Jacqueline was also supposed to star in the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'. However owing to unknown reasons, the actress opted out of the film with Parineeti Chopra stepping into her shoes.