Jacqueline Fernandez Keeps It Cool In White; Janhvi Kapoor Snapped Looking Cute In Her Gym Look

Jacqueline Fernandez Sports An All White Look

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office on Wednesday afternoon. She looked cool as she kept her look all white when she was heading in. Jacqueline was sporting a white racer back tank top with white sweatpants, and a white jacket over it. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and classic white sneakers. Jacqueline will next be seen in the film Drive.

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Cute In Her Wednesday Gym Look

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak who is spotted hitting the gym on nearly a daily basis. On Wednesday afternoon Janhvi looked very cute in hey gym look when she was heading in for a work out session. She sported a sheer white t-shirt with a pair of orange shorts and silver kolhapuri chappals. She accessorized with a large purple hand bag. Janhvi is prepping for the role of Gunjan Saxena, an IAF combat pilot, in a biopic on her.

Twinkle Khanna Hits The Gym

Twinkle Khanna is also one of the celebs who is conscious about her fitness and hits the gym regularly. She kept her gym look casual on Wednesday when she was snapped by the paps. Twinkle was wearing a white t-shirt with black tights and a pair of rhinestoned kolhapuri chappals for her gym look. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a large yellow tote bag.

Sunil Shetty Spotted At The Airport

Sunil Shetty was snapped at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. He looked savvy in a casual avatar. Sunil was sporting a grey t-shirt with grey trousers and a pair of white sneakers. He flaunted his salt and pepper hair style.