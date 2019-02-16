Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Pretty In 80s Glam Avatar; Kartik Aaryan Is Snapped By The Paparazzi

Jacqueline's 80s Glam Avatar

Jacqueline Fernandez looked very pretty when she was snapped by the paparazzi today. She wore an 80s glam avatar, dressed in a black bodycon dress over a white tank top. The actress will next be seen on the big screen in Drive, a remake of an American film of the same name.

Kartik Aaryan Gets Papped

Kartik Aaryan was spotted by the paparazzi after attending a meeting on Saturday afternoon. Kartik casually posed for the cameras looking cool in a black t-shirt, denims, a maroon bomber jacket and black converse shoes. Kartik has been a busy bee promoting his upcoming film Luka Chuppi, in which he will be starring opposite Kriti Sanon. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 1st.

Karan Johar's Saturday Airport Look

Karan Johar, as we all know, loves flaunting his airport looks, and can easily be considered the king of airport fashion. At the airport on Saturday, Karan sported a classy look in a black t-shirt and black pants, but gave the somber look a twist with a snazzy hooded jacket. He carried a black backpack and sported black sneakers.

Manish Paul's Ultra Casual Airport Look

TV anchor and presenter Manish Paul too was papped at the airport on Saturday afternoon. He sported an ultra casual look in all red coordinates, and grey sneakers.