Jacqueline Fernandez Missed An Exam To Audition For Australia’s Next Top Model

Jacqueline Fernandez is a well-established actor in the Hindi film industry today, and like some actresses, her journey began as a model. Recently, Jacqueline shared an interesting anecdote about how she once missed her exam to audition for Australia's Next Top Model. Much to her disappointment, she wasn't eligible to participate because she was not an Australian; something that she learnt in the audition room.

Talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show, 'Jiosaavn No Filter Neha', Jacqueline recounted the story of her brush with Australia's Next Top Model. "Australia's Next Top Model was huge. We used to wait for it to play and we used to sit in the common room and watch it. Then, selections were on. They had come to Sydney and I had a math exam that same day. I was like, I'm going," she said.

"I got to Australia's Next Top Model; I literally ditched an exam. I was one of the scholarship students and I was a foreign student as well, so they took these things very seriously. I was like, I am risking way too much. I was 17 and freaking out," she added.

She continued that when she finally walked in for the audition, she learnt that she wasn't eligible to be a part of Australia's Next Top Model because she wasn't Australian, and had only been living in Australia for a few months. "I remember my heart sinking. I risked everything and I was so careless that I didn't even read what made me eligible," she said. However, she was allowed by her teacher to take the exam which she had missed, because she was a good student.

Jacqueline will soon make her digital debut with the Netflix original movie, 'Mrs. Serial Killer'.

