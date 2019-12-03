Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Her Struggles: 'Hardest Thing Is To Smile When I’m Not Happy'

Being a public personality may seem all glamorous, but we often don't get to see the struggles that such personalities face on a day to day basis. Jacqueline Fernandez is an actress who always says it like it is. Recently, she opened up about the struggles of keeping an 'all is well' face for the public, when things actually aren't so.

"People will be extremely ignorant to think that anyone who has achieved any form of success has not seen the dark side. For me I think the hardest thing is keeping a smile on my face when I'm not happy. The hardest thing has been not being rude when I really wanna snap. It's actually has been the hardest thing for me because we are all human," Jacqueline said, during a chat with Neha Dhupia on her chat show, 'JioSaavn No Filter Neha'.

Originally from Sri Lanka, Jacqueline made her debut with Aladin in 2009, and has made quite a name for herself in the industry.

She continued, "We go through mood swings, we go through ups and downs and good days and bad days and it takes a lot of effort to actually like sometimes bite back on those emotions. So that has been my biggest struggle. The fact that people don't see that a lot of times, that really saddens me cause I'm like wow people are so quick to judge, right."

Jacqueline further spoke about how the journey in her career doesn't get easier despite success. The actress said that once success has been achieved, one has to strive even harder and reinvent oneself.

Jacqueline was last seen in the movie Drive, starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She will next be seen in a Netflix original, Mrs. Serial Killer. This will be her debut in the digital entertainment space.

