English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jacqueline Fernandez: I Am Happy I Was Able To Achieve Things On My Own

    By
    |

    It has been ten years for Jacqueline Fernandez in Bollywood and the actor is happy with the way her career has shaped up. Fernandez, who started her career with 2009 film Aladin and has been a part of big-ticket productions such as Kick, Housefull and Race 3, says she has always got work on the basis of merit.

    "I am happy I was able to achieve things on my own. Sometimes things worked out and sometimes it did not. But there was always a fight to push myself to do better, to grow as an actor," Jacqueline told PTI.

    jacqueline-fernandez-says-i-am-happy-i-was-able-to-achieve-things-on-my-own

    The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's home production film Drive, Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan and Kirik Party with Kartik Aaryan. Talking on the sidelines of the launch of cosmetic brand Color Bar, Fernandez said she loves make-up but finds the idea of being photographed constantly annoying.

    Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's TROUBLED Past With Katrina

    "No one likes to get clicked all the time. Even when you we are clicking photo with your friend and you are not looking great... We can't be in hair and make up 24x7. I don't feel like getting photographed every time.

    Read more about: jacqueline fernandez
    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue