    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Fan Moment With Katy Perry; Suggests The Singer To Watch 'Kick'

      By
      |

      International pop star Katy Perry arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for her upcoming musical gig in the country. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was also present at the press conference for the event. The 'Race 3' girl is quite excited for the singer's performance and even shared her fan moment with her on social media.

      Happy Girls Are The Prettiest

      Happy Girls Are The Prettiest

      Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram page to share this happy picture and captioned it as, "With the diva herself! @katyperry 💖 Are you guys ready for Nov 16th? #oneplusmusicfestival 💃🏻." (sic)

      Katy Perry's Love For Bollywood Films

      Katy Perry's Love For Bollywood Films

      A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Jacqueline as saying, "She is very interested in Bollywood and in watching a couple of movies. When she asked me to recommend one, I suggested Kick. It's really sweet that she wants to understand the culture and immerse herself into watching some Bollywood films."

      Katy Is A Foodie & This Is The Proof

      Katy Is A Foodie & This Is The Proof

      Katy revealed that she is quite excited to indulge into some Indian food. Since Katy has a performance on Nov 16, I don't want to feed her anything that can upset her stomach. I'm going to very cautious if I take her out to eat anywhere," said Jacqueline adding that whenever Perry gets some free time, she would take her for a city tour and make her try some homemade pani-puri.

      Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Her Favourite Katy Perry Song

      Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Her Favourite Katy Perry Song

      When asked about her favourite Katy Perry song, the 'Kick' actress picked up 'Roar' for its motivating and inspiring lyrics.

      Karan Johar To Host A Bollywood Party For Katy Perry?

      Karan Johar To Host A Bollywood Party For Katy Perry?

      A source informed Mumbai Mirror that the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director will be hosting a party at his residence on Thursday to introduce the pop star to his inner circle. "Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ayan Mukerji and Malaika Arora among Karan's other Bollywood friends are expected to be present," revealed the source.

      Jacqueline Fernandez Demanded This WHOPPING Amount For 'Saaho' Bad Boy Song?

      Jacqueline Fernandez Is Careful With Her Choice Of Brands!

      Read more about: katy perry jacqueline fernandez
      Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue