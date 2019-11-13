Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Fan Moment With Katy Perry; Suggests The Singer To Watch 'Kick'

Happy Girls Are The Prettiest

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram page to share this happy picture and captioned it as, "With the diva herself! @katyperry 💖 Are you guys ready for Nov 16th? #oneplusmusicfestival 💃🏻." (sic)

Katy Perry's Love For Bollywood Films

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Jacqueline as saying, "She is very interested in Bollywood and in watching a couple of movies. When she asked me to recommend one, I suggested Kick. It's really sweet that she wants to understand the culture and immerse herself into watching some Bollywood films."

Katy Is A Foodie & This Is The Proof

Katy revealed that she is quite excited to indulge into some Indian food. Since Katy has a performance on Nov 16, I don't want to feed her anything that can upset her stomach. I'm going to very cautious if I take her out to eat anywhere," said Jacqueline adding that whenever Perry gets some free time, she would take her for a city tour and make her try some homemade pani-puri.

Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Her Favourite Katy Perry Song

When asked about her favourite Katy Perry song, the 'Kick' actress picked up 'Roar' for its motivating and inspiring lyrics.

Karan Johar To Host A Bollywood Party For Katy Perry?

A source informed Mumbai Mirror that the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director will be hosting a party at his residence on Thursday to introduce the pop star to his inner circle. "Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ayan Mukerji and Malaika Arora among Karan's other Bollywood friends are expected to be present," revealed the source.