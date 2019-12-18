Jacqueline Fernandez Tops TikTok India Celebrities List, This Year

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladdin in 2009. Her first commercial success came with Murder 2 in 2011.

Jacqueline is a former winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006. Later, she gained popularity in Bollywood films. Apart from cinema, the gorgeous actress is shining on the viral TikTok app. Jacq is one of the popular celebrities on TikTok. She posts regular videos and entertains her fans through the app.

Now, Jacqueline has emerged as the top trending celebrity in the virtual world of TikTok.

As a part of #TikTokRewind2019 campaign, TikTok released the Top 50 content and video trends on Tuesday. The campaign lists the top trends and top personalities of TikTok in 2019.

Jacqueline has topped the celebrities list in India with around 9.5 million followers.

She was followed by Marjaavaan star Riteish Deshmukh, who has around 6.8 million followers. Kapil Sharma grabbed the next spot with 2.2 million followers, while Madhuri Dixit Nene took the next place with 1.2 million followers. DJ Bravo followed her with 1.5 million followers.

In the trending top five music artists list, singer Neha Kakkar holds the first spot with 12.5 million followers.

Guru Randhawa grabbed the second spot with 5.8 million followers, followed by Tony Kakkar (followers: 4.1 million), Milind Gaba (followers: 3.1 million) and Arjun Kanungo.

In 2019, "O saki saki" was the top track with 2 billion views, then came "Lehanga" (views: 1.6 billion), "Dheeme dheeme" (views: 1.2 billion), "Slowly slowly" (views: 1.2 billion) and "She don't know" (views: 1.0 billion).

In the "top 5 videos" category, Neha Kakkar's musical comic relief video comes third with 95 million views and fifth is Madhuri's video announcing that she has joined TikTok with 23 million views.

TikTok has become everyone's daily routine, as most of the teenagers as well as elders post their acting and dance videos. Apart from their mainstream acting, it has become an additional fun time for actors to record and post TikTok videos.

Also Read:

Jacqueline Fernandez Missed An Exam To Audition For Australia’s Next Top Model

Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Her Struggles: 'Hardest Thing Is To Smile When I’m Not Happy'