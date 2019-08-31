English
    Jahnvi Kapoor Salutes Real-life 'Kargil Girl' Gunjan Saxena On Latter's Birthday

    Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Gunjan Saxena on her birthday, which has taken social media by storm. Notably, Janhvi plays Gunjan's reel-life avatar on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

    Sharing a picture of herself with Gunjan, the Dhadak actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country. You're an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too."

    It was only recently the first look posters of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl were unveiled. Sharing the first poster, producer Karan Johar wrote, "She was told ladkiyan pilot nahin banti, but she stood her ground & wanted to fly! Gunjan Saxena #TheKargilGirl releasing on March 13, 2020." (sic)

    For the uninitiated, Gunjan Saxena made history when she flew into the combat zone during the Kargil War and evacuated injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. Despite facing fire, Gunjan and lieutenant Srividya Rajan, managed to bring the soldiers home. She was bestowed with the Shaurya Chakra for her courage.

    The movie sees Pankaj Tripathi as Jahnvi's father and Angad Bedi as her brother. Angad Bedi had earlier called the actress "extremely hardworking and talented."

    Real-life brother Arjun Kapoor has also been showering a lot of love on the actress. Sharing a poster, he wrote, "It's time for you to fly."

    The film has been extensively shot in Lucknow and Georgia. The cast and crew of the film shot at the cantonment area in Lucknow. Recently, the team wrapped up the Kargil scenes in Georgia.

    Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
