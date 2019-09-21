Jai Jai Shivshankar Song: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff's Dance Moves Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

What happens when you get two of the best dancers of the country, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in one frame? Well, you get the biggest dance anthem of the season! The makers of 'War' have dropped the 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' song featuring the stars and its a treat for the eyes!

Composed by musical duo, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, the Holi track features Hrithik and Tiger burning the dance floor with their swift dance moves.

The latter took to his Twitter page to share the song and wrote, .@iHrithik our #WAR can wait for now. How about burning up the dancefloor together #TeamTiger say out loud #JaiJaiShivshankar!" (sic)

Watch the song here.

Director Siddharth Anand shared, "Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were also equally excited to see them dance together in War. This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem!"

He further added, "Firstly, we had to actually get the track right, get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together. Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility. I think it's the blessings of God and the blessings of all the fans of Hrithik and Tiger that we have been able to create a track which is truly an anthem. You have to hear it to understand it!"

Shot on a scale that no Bollywood song has been ever shot before, the fimmaker revealed, "After we got the right track that had this kind of groove and beat which is so big, we couldn't have shot it in any lesser way than we actually did."

The song featuring over 500 dancers was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger.

Reportedly, Hrithik and Tiger rehearsed for 3 weeks to make this song a visual spectacle for audiences. Anand revealed, "This is a Holi song in the film and what actually got me excited about the song was its lyrics. It says 'Jai Jai Shivshankar, Aaj mood hai Bhayankar'. When you see this song, you will get into a bhayankar mood to dance, you will just freak out and that is the killer part of it."

Yash Raj Films War, promises to be the biggest action spectacle of all times and has Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities, the actors have raised the bar of action by mercilessly fighting each other on land, water, frozen ice and air in this high-octane action entertainer.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2nd). It also stars Vaani Kapoor as Hrithik's love interest.

