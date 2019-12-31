Jai Mummy Di’s New Song 'Lamborghini’ Has Taken The Netizens By Storm!

The Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer Jai Mummy Di has created all the hype in Bollywood ever since its trailer has released. The quirky mom-com is all set to release on January 17, 2020.

Until now, two songs from the movie have released titled 'Mummy Nu Pasand' and 'Lamborghini' with the latter being released recently. Ever since Lamborghini has released on YouTube, it has taken the internet by storm.

The YouTube video alone has garnered over 18 million views in less than a week. Fans are super excited to see Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall back on the screen together owing to their exceptional chemistry in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Kartik Aaryan To Do A Cameo In Sunny Singh's Jai Mummy Di?

Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall recently attended a college fest at a prestigious college in Mumbai to promote the movie and had a gala time with the audience.

The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children.

Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.