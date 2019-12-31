    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Lamborghini Song From Jai Mummy Di Takes Netizens By Storm! Watch Now

      The Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer Jai Mummy Di has created all the hype in Bollywood ever since its trailer has released. The quirky mom-com is all set to release on January 17, 2020. Until now, two songs from the movie have released, titled Mummy Nu Pasand and Lamborghini, with the latter being released recently. Ever since Lamborghini released on YouTube, it has taken the Internet by storm.

      Lamborghini, composed by Meet Bros, is a traditional folk tune and has been sung for the movie by Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill, and penned by Kumaar. The YouTube video alone has garnered over 18 million views in less than a week. Fans are super excited to see Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall back on the screen together owing to their exceptional chemistry in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

      Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall recently attended a college fest at a prestigious college in Mumbai to promote the movie and had a gala time with the audience.

      The light-hearted family comedy film will show how conflicting dynamics between mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, Jai Mummy Di has been produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

      Jai Mummy Di releases on 17 January 2020.

